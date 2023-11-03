Helena seeks proposals for Lyndale Ave tunnel mural

HELENA — The City of Helena is looking to have murals painted on the side walls and entrances of the Lyndale Avenue tunnel by Centennial Park and ExplorationWorks.

The City has budgeted $15,000 to commission the project, which will be painted in the summer of 2024. Proposals will be accepted until December 29, 2023, at 4 p.m. The full request for proposals can be found here.

An artist or team of artists will be selected based on designs that represent the unique identity of the Helena community. The total square footage of the proposed area is approximately 2,400 square feet, and the completed mural will be sprayed with an anti-graffiti sealant.

“The tunnel links Centennial Park with the Great Northern Town Center, which provides an off-street corridor under Lyndale Avenue. The goal of the project is to provide vibrant public art that creates a unique sense of place for the community to enjoy,” wrote the City of Helena in a press release. “Professionally designed and applied public art will transform this space from an ominous crossing into a fresh and inviting pedestrian underpass experience.”

Questions from interested artists can be directed to:

Bridget Johnston, Facilities Manager

City of Helena, Community Facilities

316 North Park Avenue, Room 162

(406) 447-8399; bjohnston@helenamt.gov

