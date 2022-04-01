Helena School Board Candidate Forum being held on April 11

Press release from the League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters of the Helena Area is holding a School Board Candidate Forum, via a Zoom webinar on Monday, April 11, from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

All eight school board candidates on the May ballot have been invited. So far, six candidates have agreed to participate in the webinar. Lewis & Clark Library is hosting the event with Jen Gursky, executive director of the Helena YWCA, as moderator.

“We think the school board election is very important, so we want people

to know who they’re voting for,” says local LWV co-chair Claire Kearns. “It’s important to know why people are running for the board, what their positions are and what they hope to do on the board.”

Election Day is May 3. This election is by mail-in ballot, which will be mailed April 18. If you are not registered to vote, the last day to register for a mail-in ballot is April 4.

Late registration is in-person-only from April 5 to noon May 2 at the election office, Room 168 of the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave, 447-8339.

To sign up for the candidate forum webinar, use this link and a zoom link will be emailed to you. The webinar is being recorded and will be posted on the Library's YouTube channel and the local LWV website .

The YWCA and Montana Women Vote are co-sponsors of this event.