Helena replacing bus routes in town with curb-to-curb ride scheduling

HELENA — The City of Helena’s Capital Transit is operating a new service model that is designed to make public transportation more flexible and accessible.

Effective Monday, Capital Transit will offer curb-to-curb ride scheduling within city limits. Riders can download a new Capital Transit app to schedule rides and pay fares. With the new ride-scheduling model, riders can choose custom pick-up and drop-off locations within Helena city limits.

The new model will replace the fixed bus route stops in Helena. The fixed bus routes in city limits will operate until March 21.

The City’s transit system will still operate its East Valley and East Helena fixed routes. Riders can use the East Valley / East Helena service to get to the Transit Center and schedule additional rides within City limits using the app.

The City started testing the new ride scheduling model in February with its para-transit riders. Full roll-out was originally planned for late March but the recent increase in fuel prices prompted City staff to expedite the transition to help support community members needing alternate transportation options.