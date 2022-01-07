Helena Public Schools saw a spike in kindergarten enrolment this year

HELENA — Kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year started this week. MTN spoke with Assistant Superintendent Brian Cummings to find out if Covid has affected registration in the past and what they expect for the future.

At 604 students, the current number of kindergarteners in the Helena Public School system for the 2021-2022 school year is higher than the past 3 years and higher than the yearly average of about 570. This is also significantly higher than the registration number for 2020 which was right at 529.

As of now, there are around 300 kids registered for the 2022 school year. The school district is trying to create as normal of an environment as they can during this unprecedented time, but in light of covid and its variants, Cummings sees the difficulty in making plans for schools.

“But we can’t make future plans it seems, as it relates to Covid. Everything’s changing, but, you know, schools are open. We have a desire to get back to normal the best we can and keep kids in classes and keep kids moving and adjusting how we have to as the pandemic tends to adjust with all of us,” says Cummings.

Parents interested in enrolling a child in kindergarten need to first find their neighborhood school on the district's website. They will also need proof of current residence, to provide proof their child will be five years old on or before September 10th, immunization records, and a completed enrollment form.

While registration is open for the 2022 school year, it remains to be seen how Covid might affect schooling months down the line.