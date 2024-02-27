Helena Public Schools announce new career program for 6th graders

HELENA — Helena Public Schools (HPS) announced a new program heading to its middle schools next month.

It's named the "6th Grade Career Exploration" experience.

HPS will dedicate two days in April for students to discover new talents and passions free of charge, so they can begin thinking more about what careers they want to pursue in the future.

6th graders will be able to explore workplaces in our community ranging from construction to art, healthcare, aviation, and more.

Each student will explore up to nine different careers.

In an email sent out to parents, Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Welts wrote "Exposure to career opportunities during these formative years when the window of future possibilities is wide open can play a powerful role in student success and graduation rates."

In addition to the program, the district now offers students seven consecutive years of career exploration, from 6th through 12th grade.

More details on the career exploration experience will be announced to students by their school principal.