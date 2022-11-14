Helena prepares for 35th annual Intermountain Festival of Trees

While it is still a week until Thanksgiving, Christmas trees are already going up in Helena-area businesses as the community gets ready for the 35th annual Intermountain Festival of Trees.

“The community trees going up is really the kickoff for Festival of Trees, and Festival of Trees is the kickoff of the holiday season in Helena,” Intermountain Director of Special Events Beth Wheeler said.

On Wednesday, volunteers were setting up the community tree at the Carroll Saints' Shoppe on the college’s campus. Community trees can also be found at 1889 Coffee House, Capital City Health Club, Capital Sports, Rock Hand Ace Hardware, The Base Camp and The Original Stop.

MTN News

Families are encouraged to go to intermountain.org/fot to print out a passport that they can carry with them to get a sticker at each tree. Once they collect all the stickers, they can submit their passport and be entered to win a prize.

The 35th annual Festival of Trees will take place at the Helena Civic Center Nov. 30 – Dec. 4. Favorite events like Tea in the Trees, Jingle Bell Jam, Evening in the Trees and Family Fun Days will be returning.

This year’s theme is “Christmas Bells and Seashells.” Organizers say they hope the theme helps remind people that by supporting Intermountain they are helping to provide calmer waters and brighter days to the people who receive Intermountain’s mental and behavioral health services.

“Festival of Trees is a great community event that brings us together to celebrate the holiday season, but it also helps to raise funds and awareness for the important work that Intermountain does to provide hope and healing for people in our community,” Wheeler said.