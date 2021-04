HELENA — The new Old Navy in Helena will be holding its grand opening Saturday, May 1.

The store is the fifth Old Navy location to open in Montana, located in the old Hastings building on North Montana Ave.

The building had been vacant since 2016 when Hastings announced they were closing all store locations and filing for bankruptcy.

The grand opening will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and will be celebrated with a balloon arch, selfie station and a coloring table for kids.