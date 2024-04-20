Vigilante Day Parade preps for big anniversary

HELENA — The Helena School District needs donations for prizes and float supply expenses for this year’s Vigilante Day Parade.

It’s a big one this year, with the history and heritage event celebrating 100 years.

One of the oldest running parades in the country, the Vigilante Day Parade returns on May 3.

"Every donation directly benefits our students, helping them purchase the supplies they need to unleash their creativity,” said fundraising campaign leader Missy Sampson, a biology teacher at Capital High School. “We need the community’s help to make this a celebration to remember and reward the best floats. Let's make this the best parade yet!”

Donations can be made online here.

People can drop off gift cards and merchandise donations appropriate for high school students at either Helena High School or Capital High School.

The prizes for the winning floats come completely from community donations.

