VIDEO: Vigilante Day Parade

The Montana Television Network was there on Friday, May 3, 2024, to stream the 100th annual Vigilante Day Parade. Watch the full video of the parade above.

Here is a list of this year's winners.

Grand Champion

Last Chance Gulch During Gold Rush: Ashlynn Cornwell, Drew Bennett, Aiden Ferebee, Keyona Herndon, Marias McDowell, Tanner Miller, Maria Mozer, Abigail Shanks, and Makenna Szarowicz.

Most Historically Accurate (Montana Historical Society)

First Special Services Force Training: Andrey Butler, Dottie Erickson, Elizabeth Hellyer, Sophia Scott, and Shae Shifley.

American Indian

Big Medicine Comes Home: Kathleen Pitkanan, Jazmine Buffalo, Alexandria Flath, and Corey Gardipee.

Historic Helena

1. Symphony Under the Stars: Megan Abelin, Yuta Alvey, Hosnya Ayidomihou, Marelee Cloninger, Hannah Colby, Claudia Cook, William Davidson, Jaedin Hermes, Amanda Schiedermayer, Lydia Slead, and Alice Townsend.

2. Last Chance Stampede (Began 1960): Matthew Marcille, Ben LaForge, Braden Beatty, Andrew Mendez, Cole Flugge, Jackson Cosgrove, Kehler Woodland, Matthew Goleman, Ryan Grossman, Sam Ark, and Tanner Bailey.

3. Skills USA: Sabrina Braden, Adara Partridge, Sean Mcclelland, Connor Kalista, Kris Fernandez, Bruce Beatley, and Cameron Mann.

Pioneer Life

Montana Fish and Game: McKennah Danielson, Coryn Perschon, Dana Lenz, Davis Franklin, Emmett Brown, Hudson Butter, Isaac McNally, Kaden Price, Kaylyn Barns, Lane Wes, Titan Raskovich, and Kaitlyn Tabbert.

Helena Business

1.St. John’s Hospital: Taylor Sayers, Riley Chandler, Kathryn Emmert, Cecily Blaz, Gracie Mockel, and Ali Miller.

2.Murphy’s Mufflers: Kolter Reynolds, Kip Neal, Charles Dean, Cody Merrill, Josh Wellar, Zara Little, and Trent Kopp.

3. The Parrot: Kortni Courchane, Raechera Clark, Kendall Courchane, Aurora Miller, Ava Reichert, and Maddie Wirtz.

Famous People

Capture of Ted Kacynski: Sage Moler, Alexis Barkell, Braden Basten, Lincoln Frederickson, Anthony McAlpin, Hadrian Mullins, and Clayton Olson.

Mining and Transportation

Drum Lummon Mine: James Hanson, Warren Ryser, Tyler Beaver, and Reese Hoskins.