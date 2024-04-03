Upgrades underway at Carroll College's Valley Bank Field

HELENA — Carroll College staff and invested parties broke ground at the newly coined Valley Bank Field at Nelson Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

“It’s an investment in Carroll College. And it's an investment in Helena. And it's gonna have a tremendous impact on the community of Helena, bringing people to Helena, bringing people to Carroll College. We're excited,” says President of Carroll College, John Cech.

The $5 million renovation is replacing the natural grass field with brand-new synthetic turf. The stadium will also receive lighting for the first time.

Charlie Gross, Director of Athletics, says that these new additions will allow football teams, soccer teams, intramural sports, and more to utilize the field at all times in all weather conditions, not only for games but practice too. The newly renovated field will also be used by local high school football teams like Helena High and Capital High School.



“Whether it's athletic events or non-athletic events like concerts or graduations or community functions, the synthetic surface is an all-weather surface. So, whether it's raining, whether it's snowing, you can get it playable, you can get it usable. And, you know, it's supposed to last 10 years. So, it's not really gonna wear out,” says Gross.

Valley Bank is a significant investor for the Nelson Stadium Enhancement Project, raising up to $2.5 million. Mark Anderson, President of Valley Bank says it felt like a perfect partnership to make.

“We’re excited because it'll bring all kinds of different events to Helena and for us, that's, you know, being a bank, is exciting,” says Anderson.

“The actual heavy construction began March 18. And the end date is sometime in early August. We have to be ready for the football season,” says Cech.