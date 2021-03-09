Update: MEPA Issued for Bryan Graupman Has Been Canceled

HELENA — (UPDATE, 7:31 a.m.) The MEPA for Bryan Graupman has been canceled. Bryan has been located and is safe.



(1st REPORT, 3:40 a.m.) The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Bryan Diedrich Graupman at the request of the Helena Police Department.

He is 29-years-old , 6’3” tall and 185 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair. On Monday at around 10:58 p.m. Bryan left his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in a 1997 gray Toyota Tacoma, license plate CVK550.

Bryan was wearing a brown Kuhl jacket with fur collar and gray Carroll College sweatpants. Bryan was very upset and possibly impaired.

He may be heading to Missoula or Great Falls.

There is concern he might harm himself. If you have any information on Bryan Graupman, please call the Helena Police Department at 406 457-8865 or call 911.