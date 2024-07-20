Two dogs died in a structure fire on Three Mile Road

(UPDATE 6:20 p.m.) The structure fire on Three Mile Road has been fully extinguished and the property turned back over to the property owners.

Canyon Creek Fire Chief Jonathan Cunningham told MTN that the human occupants were not harmed, but sadly two dogs were trapped in the structure and died.

Cunningham said this was one of the most difficult structure fires he's responded to and is incredibly thankful for everyone who responded.

"We had a bunch of amazing individuals who gave it their all and led to the outcome that we had," said Cunningham.

The fire chief credits the quick response and hard work of all of the partner agencies that helped prevent the fire from spreading to nearby wildlands.

The American Red Cross is helping the impacted family.

Cunningham says the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Helena Interagency Fire Team and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, but the fire is not considered suspicious at this time.

Fire crews remind everyone the potential for wildfire is high right now and everyone is asked to do their part to limit fire starts.

(UPDATE 3:00 p.m.) Fire agencies across the Helena area responded to a structure fire in the Birdseye area this morning.

The call came in to dispatch around 10:15 a.m. of a home that was on fire on Three Mile Road past the intersection of Turk Road.

Fire agencies from across the Helena Valley responded to the call including Canyon Creek, Bridseye, West Valley, East Valley, Montana VA, Tri-Lakes, Baxendale, Montana DNRC, and the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Crews were able to keep it from spreading to the nearby wildlands.

The residents evacuated the building, but their pets' status is unknown at this time.

The structure along with two vehicles were completely lost to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(1st REPORT, 11:13 a.m.) Firefighters are battling a reported structure fire on Three Mile Road west of Helena.

Multiple fire agencies from across the Helena Valley responded to the fire just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday (July 19, 2024).

A DNRC helicopter could be seen near a column of smoke.

This is a developing story, we will update you when more information is available.

