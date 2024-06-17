This week: Juneteenth events in Helena

Juneteenth, or June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The day in 1865 was when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation.

Newly-freed Black people celebrated and started an annual tradition of Juneteenth commemorations with music, barbecues, services, and other activities.

This year, Helena organizations have come together to plan four days of activities in celebration of Juneteenth.

The Montana Historical Society, The Myrna Loy, Holter Museum, City of Helena, Alive at Five, and Art Mobile are excited to announce the following events. listed below.

