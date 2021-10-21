Third-generation firefighter awarded 'Firefighter of the Year'

HELENA — A third-generation firefighter Dillon DeLaHunt was awarded firefighter of the year from Helena Fire Department Station one, and he says that it just runs in his family.

“It's truly a blessing it's wonderful to be a part of the family of firefighters and just be able to serve the community and pass along the firefighter gene, hopefully to my new son Bridger,” said DeLaHunt.

The Helena Exchange club presented DeLaHunt with the Firefighter of the Year award on Thursday due to his work ethic and positive attitude.

His family could not be prouder.

“I'm very proud of him, he deserves it though. I mean he is so dedicated and everything that he does. He loves his job he loves to serve the community, I am just immensely proud, and he is a new dad too which is exciting,” said his wife Danielle DeLaHunt.

“Fires in our blood,” said Casey DeLaHunt, Dillon’s father.

Casey is a Lieutenant with the Helena Fire Department and says Dillon shines in his role as a firefighter.

“He's excelled in this, and you know I could never be more of a proud Papa than that,” said Casey.

Dillon says that working with great coworkers makes the job easier.

"They make work fun and easy and it's very easy to come to work and do a great job when you're with such great people,” said Dillon.

The Helena Exchange Club also donated 500 dollars to the Fire Department as well as another 500 dollars to be given to the nonprofit of Dillon's choosing.

