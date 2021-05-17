Symphony Under the Stars returns this summer

HELENA — The Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars will return to Helena in July.

Organizers say the annual concert and fireworks show will be on July 17th at the Carroll College campus.

This year's theme will be Totally Awesome 80's and feature the music of Sting, U2, David Bowie, Devo and many more.

Symphony Under the Stars is one of the largest summer events in the state, drawing upwards of 18,000 people.

The 2020 concert had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, Helena Symphony Music Director Alan R. Scott said, “Carroll College and the Helena Symphony, along with the Intrepid Credit Union have committed to keeping this concert alive. We especially feel that the Montana community needs this concert at this time, after almost a year and a half of not having the chance to celebrate together.”

Specific details regarding seating, parking, and other information can be found at the Symphony Under the Stars Facebook page