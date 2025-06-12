Watch Now
East Helena Food Truck Festival on June 12

MTN News
EAST HELENA — The first East Helena Food Truck Festival of the summer will be on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Joe Mitchell, one of the organizers, talked with Keith Grevenitz about it - watch:

There will be food trucks, live music, Montana-made goods, and a strong feeling of community.

Things get started at 4:00 P.M. at Main Street Park in East Helena, with events running through 8:00 P.M.

There is no cost for admission, and there will be plenty of entertainment for people of all ages.

The next two festivals will be on July 10th and on August 14th.

The Facebook event page says each event will have:

  • Food trucks offering mouth-watering dishes
  • Craft beer from Missouri River Brewing Company
  • KidZone activities for the littles
  • Live music by your local bands and musicians
  • Vendor Village - shop locally-made goods!

Bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets to make an evening of good food and hanging out with good people

Mark your calendars and bring your appetite! Whether you're a foodie looking to try something new or just want to enjoy a great community event, our Food Truck Festival is the place to be.

