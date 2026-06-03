“ScareLadies” raise $15K toward Helena schools meal debt

After just over a month of fundraising, a Helena group has raised more than $15,000 to help tackle meal debt in Helena Public Schools.

The "ScareLadies" are a group of women who create decorative scarecrows from thrifted clothing, each one designed as a unique "scare lady."

“ScareLadies” raise over $15,000 towards Helena Public Schools meal debt

So far, the group has sold around 25 to 30 of the creations at farmers' markets and community events across the area.

Their initial goal was to raise $5,000 by the end of the school year, but community support helped them far surpass that mark.

Organizers say the money raised has already been used to pay off meal debt for this year's graduating senior class.

About 80% of the fundraising total has come through donations, including significant support from the founding members' graduating high school class of 1978.

The group plans to keep the effort going, with more events and community partnerships in the works.

More information on how to support the ‘ScareLadies’ can be found here.

