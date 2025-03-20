Watch Now
Restoration continues on Helena fire tower

In the video below, Madelyn Heath reports on the continuing effort to restore the historic fire tower in Helena.

The Fire Tower dates back to 1874, and the City of Helena says it is "one of the few remaining urban fire towers in the country."

In 2016, a fire partially damaged the tower, making it structurally unstable.

Dick Anderson Construction began work on the historic Helena Fire Tower just before Christmas.

The overall goal of the project is to make the fire tower structurally sound by replacing the arson-damaged and rotten wood with new wood while preserving as much of the historic integrity as possible.

The species of wood for each piece has been identified and will be matched.

The project is valued at around $385,000 and work is anticipated to be completed by mid-summer.

