At around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024, a Helena Police Department cruiser was involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dakota Street and Montana Avenue near the Capital City Health Club.

Police car hit by vehicle that failed to yield in Helena

The police vehicle was hit by a driver who failed to yield at the stop sign, according to police, causing visible damage to the exterior on both sides of the police car.

A parked and unattended vehicle was also involved in the incident.

The officer was not responding to any calls at the time, and there were no reported injuries.

The driver was cited for the crash.

