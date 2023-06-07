'Pedal Pub Trolley' debuts in Helena

From bachelor party to team building outings to just a fun evening out, the Bert & Ernie’s Pedal Pub Trolley is now offering rides - and a low intensity workout - throughout the summer and for as long as the nice weather continues.

Requiring at least six people (and up to 15), participants pedal their way around Helena to several breweries.

The brewery tour takes off from Lewis & Clark, then heads to Ten Mile, Blackfoot, Ascension, and then back to Lewis & Clark.

For more information, click here to visit the website.