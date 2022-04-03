Lincoln Rd construction begins April 4th.

HELENA — The Montana Department of Transportation says construction on the Lincoln Rd. between Montana and I-15 begins this week.

The project includes improvements to the Lincoln Rd-Montana Ave. intersection and the Lincoln Rd. -I-15 interchange.

To prepare for construction, overnight on Monday, April 4 from 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. the northbound off-ramp at exit 200 will closed. Crews will be placing a barrier rail and the closure is necessary to improve. Once the rail is installed there will be an 11 ft. width restriction on the interchange.

Crews will also start construction of a detour around the North Montana Ave. and Lincoln Rd. intersection. The detour is expected to take a few weeks to complete.

Other changes motorists may notice next week include:

• Flaggers will direct traffic through the North Montana Avenue and Lincoln Road intersection.

• Speed limits will be reduced.

• Up to 15-minute delays at times through the work zone

• Access to businesses and Jim Darcy Elementary will be maintained

Overall, work on the project is expected continue through out the summer and wrap up in the fall.

Once the project is complete the 4-way stop at Montana Avenue and Lincoln Road will be a single lane round-a-bout with a right turn by-pass lane for westbound traffic to turn off Lincoln Road onto Montana Avenue.

The I-15 interchange will also be a single lane round-about with a westbound right-turn bypass lane

Additional improvements to the southbound on-ramp include an additional lane and westbound left turn lane,

People who would like emailed updates can text ‘LINCOLNROAD’ to 22828.