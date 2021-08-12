Lewis and Clark Public Library ushers in new era and look

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Public Library held their ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon, ushering in a new era for books and the community.

The library is now completely remodeled with new furniture and reading nooks for children and families to gather.

The construction crews consisted of 27 contractors, 17 of whom are from Helena.

Although the library could not grow in size, the remodeled look, and feel of the community library, creates the illusion of a new building.

Lewis and Clark Public Library Director John Finn says library officials focused on comfort for library goers.

"We gutted this building and started from scratch really and it feels brand new and even people that have been coming here since 1976 really appreciate the newness the light the all the new windows and it's just a really welcoming space," said Finn

The last time the library was remodeled was in 2005.

The library is also celebrating the remodel and ribbon cutting with a directors cut movie series out in Anchor Park, starting Thursday, August 12th at 9 p.m.

