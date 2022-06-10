Lewis and Clark Humane Society returns to in-person events with "Kitten Shower Extravaganza"

HELENA — For the first time since 2019, the Lewis and Clark Humane Society will return to in-person events with its "Kitten Shower Extravaganza."

The 'shower' formerly held a similar premise to a baby shower, where the community could donate various items to go to the nearly 400 kittens the shelter welcomes in on an average year. Now, the event operates more like a fundraiser with an online auction and an in-person event where families can tour the facility, meet some of the kittens and take home a stuffed animal with a recommended donation.

The shelter's Director of Development & Communications, Cassidy Cook, said while taking care of one kitten may not be a difficult task, taking care of hundreds is a bit more of a process.

"It's pretty crazy, and actually this year, we have already taken in twice the amount of kittens that we took in at this time last year," said Cook. "When we get a litter of kittens, particularly neo-nat kittens, which is under six weeks, or orphaned kittens, our priority is to get them into a home where they can be bottle-fed every couple of hours and be learned to be socialized and be taken care of an environment that is not the shelter."

Cook also noted medical care is a major part of the shelter's duties when taking care of the kittens.

"Sometimes the ones that we see are not in good shape. And so when they come in, there's a lot of medical care that's involved in getting them back to being healthy," said Cook. "A lot of times they're sick, sometimes injured. So there's just a lot of stewardship with that, that comes into making sure that they get the care that they need."

The in-person event associated with the "Kitten Shower Extravaganza" will start on June 16 at 5 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.