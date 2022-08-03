Law enforcement agencies hold 'National Night Out' meet and greet to engage Helena community

HELENA — Various sectors of law enforcement converged on Ryan Park in Helena to meet with people from all walks of life from Helena and the surrounding area for their 'National Night Out.'

The event featured representatives and demonstrations from Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, Helena Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, and several other branches of law enforcement that police the region and was in Sheriff Leo Dutton's eyes, an opportunity for the community to get to know the people behind the uniforms.

“It's designed for us to get to know you: the bosses. We want you to come in and be able to look at all what we have under no stress, have the opportunity to mingle with different agencies and get to know us as a person. Get to know the people who are there to help you,” said LCCSO Sheriff Leo Dutton.

Helena community members got the opportunity to check out patrol vehicles that LCCSO and MHP drive, watch MHP's drone take flight, and see some of the equipment they use in normal and abnormal cases.

While there was plenty of fun to be had for people ranging in ages from 1 to 101 years old, the agencies there hoped people walked away knowing that they care because they too are part of it.

"A feeling of partnership and community," said Fish, Wildlife and Parks Game Warden Daniel Graves.

"I hope they take away that we're good people and all it takes is a conversation," said Dutton.