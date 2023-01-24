"If You Give a Child a Book" campaign donates to Broadwater Elementary students

HELENA — The front halls of Broadwater Elementary school were teeming with excited students ranging from kindergarten to third grade as students were able to pick out six books to take home on Tuesday.

The Scholastic Book Fair was held as a result of generous donations from the Helena Community and in conjunction with the Scripps Howard Foundation.

"Yesterday when they walked in, it was all set up and we had it covered. And then we uncovered it, and so super excited. We had to usher them out so that they weren't in here all day," said Broadwater Elementary Principal Kellie Boedecker. "They're just so fortunate because one of the things they say is, 'When do I have to bring this back?' and I get to say, 'You don't. Like, it's yours to keep,' and they're so excited."

The Scripps Howard foundation is the charitable arm of KTVH and Montana Television Network's parent company E.W. Scripps.

While you may think it would take children a little while to read through all the books they got on Tuesday, some were already getting a jump start.

"I've actually already read a whole book," said second-grader Ryan Vanderwater while beaming with pride.

The Scripps Howard Foundation will donate its one-millionth book across the campaign's several years.

"I was really excited. And I found at least all of — a bunch of books I really wanted, but the limit was six," said second-grader Evie Eckerdt.

The "If You Give a Child a Book" donation time typically runs from September to the end of October.