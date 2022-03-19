Home and Garden Show begins in Helena

HELENA — The Helena Building Industry Association kicked off the Home and Garden Trade Show on Saturday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

"It's all about bringing the community together for the trades and the industry and really collaborating for your spring and summer projects," said Darcy Larson, executive director of Helena Building Industry Association.

Larson says that the tradeshow offers something for everyone searching for their next home project.

"The point of this show is really something for everybody, so we have a great kids area. We have a beer and wine garden, we have food vendors, and we have vendors everywhere from banks to builders to subcontractors to mattresses and spas. I mean, we do try to bring something for everybody," said Larson.

Not only is the trade show a way to bring businesses from across Montana together, but the event has is asking for donations to the Helena Food Share, and donors can even be entered to win prizes.

Over 90 vendors filled the exhibition hall, and many have been coming to the trade show since it began.

"Being here every year is nice because we get to meet people and see people and see new things that we didn't see the year before," said Mike Faehnrich, foreman for Robbins Company.

Faehnrich hopes to meet more clients and educate interested attendees.

"To meet people, to educate people, possibly get some jobs, but more so, just get our name out there and educate people as to what they can put on their house and their options as far as building goes," said Faehnrich.

It was fun to set up the booth for the first-time vendor Brad Smith, owner of Helena Landscape and Rock.

"It was very fun setting up, and hopefully, we have a good turnout," said Smith.

The Home and Garden Trade Show will run until Sunday, March 20 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.