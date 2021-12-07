Helena Toys for Tots prepares for distribution

HELENA — With a week to go before distributions, Helena Toys for Tots has about 13,000 to 15,000 toys available for local youth.

The Helena area organization has over 188 locations with donation boxes, and there is still time to donate.

"We will collect until next Monday, with the exception of the big box stores, we will keep the collection box is open, therefore until probably quite close to Christmas," said Howard Mears, the Helena area Coordinator for Toys for Tots.

Mears says having 150 bikes and thousands of toys ready to be distributed hits close to home.

"Right here gets me right in the heart, folks, you'll keep those boxes full for us. We love our kids," said Mears.

But distribution does not just stop on December 18. The Helena Toys for Tots is also doing something special for the kids in Denton.

"We had that big fire in Denton, and Toys for Tots is going to supply toys for the Denton families over there," said Mears.

For Mears, it is not just about the toys for the kids.

"It isn't the toys so much that makes the difference, and it's the fact that they were gifts, and they were given to them by families and friends and by our community," said Mears.

If you qualify for toys for tots, you can sign up at Life Covenant Church Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3.

You will need to bring a photo ID for the guardian, birth certificates for each child or social security card.

To qualify for toys you must use state-funded assistance, be an active military member or a veteran.

Distribution is on December 18 at the Helena Aviation Readiness Center (3330 Skyway Drive) from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

