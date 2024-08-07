Solar panels help save money for Helena schools

HELENA — Over the past few weeks, 128 solar panels with a 30-year life span were installed at Bryant Elementary School.

They were paid for with a $50,000 Northwest Energy E+ Renewable Energy Program grant, $20,000 from the Helena Sun Run, and $56,000 from Helena Public Schools’ Building Reserve Fund.

“Number one is the energy savings for the school district, but also we're being good stewards of taxpayers' money and we're also being good stewards of the environment,” says Todd Verrill, Facilities Director for Helena Public Schools.

The solar panels provide the school with up to 50 kilowatts of power.

This alternative source of power will save the district about $500 per month, which over the 30-year life span of the solar panels will save the district nearly $200,000.

MTN News

These panels help the district meet sustainability goals, steward the environment, and provide education for the students says Verrill.

“Each system has a graphic display or a monitor in each school which kids can see in real-time how much energy is being produced by this system, so on an hour-to-hour basis and also a month-to-month basis,” says Verrill.