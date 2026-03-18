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Helena Food Share prepares for annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

Community Bowl Fest is a fundraising event for Helena Food Share that helps promote their annual Empty Bowls fundraiser
MTN News
Community Bowl Fest is a fundraising event for Helena Food Share that helps promote their annual Empty Bowls fundraiser
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Community Bowl Fest is a fundraising event for Helena Food Share that helps promote their annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, which will be on April 16.

Tony Cornish, Jr., reports - watch the video here:

Helena Food Share prepares for annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

Tickets to the event include your choice of ceramic bowls made by The Clay Arts Guild, The Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramics Arts, The Mud Hole, and community members, along with soups, bread, and desserts donated by restaurants and bakeries.

Click here for more information.

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