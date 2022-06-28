Helena Food Share hosts distribution of USDA Senior Farmers' Market coupons

Helena Food Share uses the USDA-funded program that allows seniors to get coupons for Farmer Market produce.

"It's been started for well over 15 years, and it started trying to help Farmer's Markets, and seniors and agriculture and farmers in our community to add more fruits and vegetables to our seniors' plates'" said Kim Dale, Operations Director of Helena Food Share.

Helena Food Share is able to use the program due to their partners with Community Food and Agriculture

To qualify for the coupons for the farmers' markets, you must be 60 years old or older and make less than $2,100 a month.

"So if you meet those qualifications, its an opportunity to come down to Helena Food Share and get those $48 worth of coupons and then use them down at our markets," said Dale.

The coupons are usable at the Saturday Farmer's Market, the Capitol Farmers Market, and East Helena Farmer's Market. Close to a dozen accept the coupons, including Johnson Nursery and Farms.

For Dale helping seniors receive fresh produce is especially important to her.

"It not only allows seniors to get fresh market vegetables down on Saturdays or Tuesdays but its also an opportunity to get down to the Downtown Helena flow," said Dale.

Helena Food Share wants to ensure that receiving the coupons is easy and quick, so all you have to do is drive up along Lewis Street and fill out a form and verify income verbally.

"We have to verify your income, but just verbally, and you sign and let us know that's what you make, and we give you your coupons, and your on your way and sign your coupons at home," said Dale.

Coupon Distribution starts on June 29th, Wednesday from 8 am until 11 am.

The USDA Senior Farmers' Market Nutritution program is active in 55 states, tribal reservations and U.S territories.

