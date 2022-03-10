Helena Chamber of Commerce CEO retires

HELENA — After 23 years of serving as the President and CEO of the Helena Chamber of Commerce, Cathy Burwell is retiring.

“I never thought I would get this job in Helena, at that time most of the larger Chambers had men as the CEO and I thought it would be good experience to apply for it and see if I get an interview and a month or so later they offered me the job,” said Cathy Burwell.

As Burwell reflects on her service to not just members of the Chamber but the businesses in the community, she sees her career as fulfilling.

“It was a blessing and it has been a fabulous career I appreciate Helena so much and I love Helena deeply,” said Burwell.

Throughout Burwell’s career, she ensured that the Chamber was financially sound, created a workforce development program for businesses and participated in community outreach through school and jail levies, and the creation of the Helena Leaders Network.

But the most important thing to Burwell has been ensuring the Chamber of Commerce remains a critical pillar of the community.

“I have a plaque on my wall that says, ‘If you are not trying something new you are guaranteed to be something old,’ and that’s been what I have tried to use as my mantra over the last 5 years of my career to make sure I was trying to make our Chamber young, relevant and essential,” said Burwell.

Burwell is looking toward the future leaders of the Chamber as the Board of Directors accepts applications and resumes.

“I'm really proud of our Chamber, our Chamber is very solid, it is financially sound, and it is ready for new leadership, and I think that will be really exciting,” said Burwell.

Burwell is ready to focus on being a mom, wife and grandmother to her family.

“I am ready to just be Cathy, and not Cathy with the Chamber,” said Burwell.

Burwell says her last day with the Chamber will be April 29.

