Helena auto body shop preparing to surprise local non-profit with donation

HELENA — Top Gun Auto Body in Helena will surprise a local non-profit with a donation of around $8,000 on Saturday.

This is the fourth year the auto repair shop has done its Hero of Helena donation.

Owner Teddy Culbertson and employees of the shop select a person in need or a non-profit to give back to as part of the campaign.

Previous donations have included vehicles to veterans, a vehicle woman at the YWCA, money to the Helena Food Share and books to area first graders.

Culbertson says the event is a way to give back to the community that has supported him.

“I’ve been very blessed in the community. There’s so many great people. There’s so many great organizations and I do believe that Helena comes together, they do a wonderful job with all the non-profits and I’m just honored to be here,” said Culbertson.

The recipient of the donation will be announced at noon at the Top Gun Auto Body shop at 2809 York Rd.

There will also be free food and attractions.