Helena Ambassadors will host Independence Day celebration

HELENA — The Helena Ambassadors are inviting members of the community to Centennial Park for the annual Capital City Independence Day celebration.

The event begins at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 with bounce houses and first responder vehicles on display and other attractions for families.

As in years past, the DNRC will fly in the Old Glory Landmark's summer flag.

The flag will be raised during a ceremony at noon.

Following the ceremony there will be hot dogs, root-beer floats and live music from the band Just in Case.

As part of the celebration, the Helena Ambassadors select a flag honoree. This year the Ambassadors will honor retired Helena business owner Peter Sullivan.

Sullivan has spent decades providing community service and support to local non-profits.

"Peter has been a long-time member of the Helena Ambassadors and supportive of the Old Glory landmark," says Chuck Butler, Helena Ambassadors president, "He will be flying in on the Montana Department of Natural Resources helicopter and landing right here at the park."

Butler says Sullivan will be greeted by his family.

Helena Scout Troop 314 will assist with the flag-raising ceremony.

After the flag is raised there will be a moment of silence for Rick Pyfer, a member of the Helena Ambassadors who passed away last December.

