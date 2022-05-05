'Greater Helena Gives' breaks record for third consecutive year

HELENA — Thursday marked the beginning of the Helena Area Community Foundation's (HACF) Greater Helena Gives campaign (GHG). The campaign serves as the largest online charitable event in Lewis and Clark County and serves as an opportunity philanthropically celebrate the Helena community.

From 6 p.m. on May 5 to 6 p.m. on May 6, 919 donors raised $223,086 for 96 different non-profits, breaking the monetary donation record for a third consecutive year.

In 2021 GHG raised $208,511 for 89 nonprofit organizations from 1011 donors, in 2020 GHG raised $159,710 for 74 non-profits.

Non-profits ranging from Saint Peter's Health Foundation to Montana Health Professionals for a Healthy Climate were represented in the event.

Donations will still be accepted until Monday, May 9.

(Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the 2022 Greater Helena Gives Results)