Foundation for Montana History awards grant to the Myrna Loy

HELENA — Helena’s Myrna Loy is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from The Foundation for Montana History.

This money is part of a larger set of grants from the foundation. This is the foundation’s largest-ever grant cycle with 27 grants totaling more than $240,000 headed to 19 counties throughout the state.

For example, one of these history and preservation projects will work to repair 8 pillar domes at the Yucca Theatre.



The Bigfork Art and Cultural Center will utilize $10,000 to create a permanent exhibit showcasing underwater discoveries during archaeological surveys.

In Helena, The Myrna Loy will use its grant money to restore and protect windows and exterior oak on the original jail doors.

Zach Coe, Community Outreach Manager for The Foundation for Montana History, says that preserving history throughout our state helps us better understand where we’ve been.

“As we continue to go further into the future, these stories just get further and further away from us. So, it's just so important to have them available whether it's in the form of a structure or whether it's an interpretive panel, a collection, or even a program that celebrates, shares, and educates on our collective history as a state, as our community histories, and as the story of us as people of the United States,” says Coe.