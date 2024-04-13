Estimating the impact of The Friendship Center

HELENA — In early 2023, the Friendship Center in Helena implemented a new database system to help them more accurately capture the impact the non-profit has on the community.

The Friendship Center provides help and support to survivors of sexual assault in the tri-county area.

From the website: "The mission of The Friendship Center is to be a safe haven for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking and to empower our community to flourish in relationships free from violence."

According to the Friendship Center, the organization served 722 individuals in 2023. The 24/7 hour crisis line received about 1,800 calls last year.



Sexual assault survivors in the tri-county area, including Lewis & Clark, Broadwater and Jefferson counties, were able to access services that include legal advocacy, in-hospital response, safety planning, emotional support and community referrals through the Friendship Center.

The center also provided 150 adults and children with the equivalent of 8,500 nights of shelter.

In a news release, the center says its new database system has confirmed increasing demand for the services offered, including work beyond direct services.

The Friendship Center works to interrupt cycles of violence and prevent it from happening in the first place through education.

The organization has been serving Helena since 1971.