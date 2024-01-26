EPA to move forward with new lead cleanup standards in East Helena

HELENA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it will implement new lead cleanup standards for East Helena.

The EPA says the new standard "will lower the soil-lead cleanup level at the East Helena Superfund Site from 500 ppm (parts per million) to 400 ppm and remove the 1,000 ppm cleanup action level."

According to the EPA, there was overwhelming public support for the plan.

The new plan replaces the previous Record of Decision from 2009.

The EPA will now solicit contract support to initiate yard cleanups later in 2024.

The EPA has already cleaned hundreds of properties in East Helena under the previous Record of Decision.

