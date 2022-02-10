Downtown Helena prepares for new winter event

HELENA — The winter months are usually slower for downtown Helena businesses. That's where Downtown Winter Festival comes in.

"Whats a better way to interact with the Helena Community than showcasing what we have downtown, what's going on, get people out to stores out to live music, there's a barbecue on Friday and really focus on the community aspect of Helena during the slower times this season," said Mike Rooney, Executive Director of Downtown Helena.

The festival begins on Thursday and will run until Sunday evening and you can find more information here.

Rooney says the 4-day event will hopefully bring out more people due to the weather, and with more than 20 businesses participating, and more than two dozen events there will be something for everyone.

The Myrna Loy is showcasing their new art exhibition inside the Jailhouse Gallery and showcasing the new art on Rodney Street.

"We are really excited to introduce to the community 23 new public artworks that have been installed or are in the works. So we will be passing out maps for people to visit in the Rodney Street neighborhood," said Krys Holmes, Executive Director of Myrna Loy.

The Rodney Street Art walk will have a map of every single piece of artwork available for people to see.

"Come see our painted dumpsters and our really cool benches that have been installed or where they will be, and look at this fabulous artwork on the Livery building that has enlivened a building that most of us have not looked at, carefully for last 20 or 50 years,” said Holmes.

The Rodney Street Art Walk is just one of 32 events during the Downtown Winter Festival.

