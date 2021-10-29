Downtown Helena hosts little tykes for Halloween festivities

HELENA — Downtown Helena's annual Little Tyke Trick or Treat event on Friday afternoon, that brought out all the goblins of ghouls and different ages to celebrate Halloween.

“Well, Halloween for us is a lot of fun and we get to see a lot of people that we don't see all year and so it's really special that we can be out today and especially down in The Walking mall,” said Jyndia Ruff.

Ruff and her two little superheroes joined in the trick-or-treat fun Friday and her kids were happy to be wearing their costumes, and her kids say they are excited about sweets.

“Getting candy!” exclaimed the children.

Other kids had fun receiving candy and goodies.

“Taking candy out of the candy bucket that's fun,” said 12-year-old Gemini Paddington.

Downtown Helena canceled their Fall Art Walk but was ecstatic to be able to host their Halloween festivities.

“It's something where we felt that we could still host it and be safe and get families out here,” said Mike Rooney the Downtown Helena Operations Director.

Rooney says starting the weekend off with a family-oriented event safely is important.

“To do the kids trick or treat and have everyone get outside safely and you know, be a community again and have that community bonding and relationship again,” said Rooney.

And bring the community together, the event ended with kids walking home with bags of goodies to begin their hallo-weekend.

