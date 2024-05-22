Donor makes sure all graduates can attend 'Senior All Night Party'

We are quickly approaching high school graduation and the Helena Senior All Night Party.

A community member made a generous gift recently to make sure every student has a chance to attend the party.

“We had an anonymous donor give us $2,000 specifically tagged for kids who can’t afford a ticket,” Senior All Nigh Party co-chair Laura Shirtliff told MTN. “So the School counselors are working with the kids and identifying anyone who might be in need.”

Tickets for the event cost up to $75 with funds covering the cost of renting the venue and putting on the event.

The donation will be kept in a separate fund just for ticket assistance and any student who may need help with covering the cost of a ticket should reach out to their guidance counselor at school.

The Senior All Night Party offers a safe, alcohol-free way for the graduates to celebrate.

Organizers say fundraising has been going well, but with the rising costs of goods across the board any donations are greatly appreciated.

They’re also looking for individuals or businesses interested in making food donations for the party. As people might expect, feeding hundreds of teens over the span of eight hours is no small feat.