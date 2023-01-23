Watch Now
Cul-de-sac snow plowing in Helena may change

Posted at 12:00 PM, Jan 23, 2023
If you live on a cul-de-sac in Helena, there might be some changes coming to how your street is cleared of snow, as city officials are exploring new ways to handle snow plowing.

Currently, the city plows cul-de-sacs in a counter-clockwise circle, but that method creates a snow berm along the sidewalk and driveways

An alternative is to plow with a 20 foot lane and not redirect all snow from the cul-de-sac

You can look at illustrations of the current and alternative plowing methods on the city’s website.

