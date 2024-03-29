Crowds celebrate as the Helena Bighorns bring home the Fraser Cup

HELENA — In the video above, crowds of people celebrated as the Helena Bighorns returned to the Queen City of the Rockies as national champions after winning this year's Fraser Cup.

After reaching the championship the past two years but coming up short, the Bighorns beat the Northeast Generals of Massachusetts with a final score of 2-1 to claim the 2024 Fraser Cup.

On Thursday, March 28, the Helena Fire Department paraded the hockey team around downtown Helena to celebrate their victory, as cheering fans, blaring horns, and sirens filled the air.

“Full of Bighorns and their fans, just a great experience. We’re so proud of our Bighorns,” said Eveanna, a Helena Bighorns fan.

After loading into a fire truck, the team was driven through the Great Northern Town Center, North Last Chance Gulch, South Park Avenue, and Cruse Street.

“So much energy in the air, you feel it,” Ryan, a Helena Bighorns fan, said.

“Like everybody said third times the charm. Keep pushing and finally you get to bring it home,” said Rebecca, a Helena Bighorns fan.

MTN News

A lot of Bighorn fans have watched the team grow over the years. They were ecstatic that they could see them bring home a victory.

“To see the last three years, how they’ve built this team the way that they did, there was just something special about this team this year and you felt it in the beginning of the season and you felt it throughout the season,” Freddie IV, a Helena Bighorn fan said.

“It’s not just the team. I think it’s the team and the fans together,” said Amy, a Helena Bighorn fan.

The Bighorns finished their season with 58 victories.