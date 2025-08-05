Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crews repair sinkhole on Montana Avenue

MTN News
If you were driving by the area of Safeway and the Rise & Shine Cafe on Monday, you may have seen the large sinkhole on Montana Avenue.

On Sunday, the cap came off of an old, unused water line under the road.

The rushing water pushed the soil up to the surface, causing the muck to spill out onto the road, and the road to sink where the dirt had been.

Crews quickly got to work sealing the pipe, cleaning up the mess, and removing the wet dirt.

They’ll fill the hole with dry, compacted dirt.

They are working on getting a contractor set up as soon as possible to complete the paving.

