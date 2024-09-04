Coming up: 'The Big Read' returns to Lewis & Clark Library

HELENA — For the 17th year, visitors to the Lewis & Clark Library will have the opportunity to participate in the Big Read.

The library announced last week its was named a recipient of a $20,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant. The grant will support a community-wide series of events exploring the book "The Cold Millions" by Jess Walter.

One review of the book said: "“It’s often said that a novel contains the world; Walter brings new meaning to this phrase, peopling The Cold Millions with vaudeville stars, hobos, suffragists, tycoons, union agitators, policemen, and dozens of other vibrant characters."

“This year’s Big Read book is perfect for our community as it explores history that happened right here in Montana and in the Northwest in the early 1900s,” said Lewis & Clark Library spokeperson Suzanne Schwichtenberg in a news release. “We are thrilled to bring the community together and bring Walter here to Helena on October 22!”

Starting September 16 people can get a copy of "The Cold Millions" from any Lewis & Clark Library location.

The goal of the event is to connect the entire community through reading the novel and inspiring meaningful conversations.

“The NEA Big Read brings the transformative experience of reading to an entire community,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. “This year’s grantees, including the Lewis & Clark Library, are taking themes off the page and using creative programming to navigate difficult topics, explore new perspectives, and strengthen bonds between neighbors.”

Events kick off on Tuesday, October 4th, at 7 p.m. at Anchor Park with live music, free copies of the book, and a scoop of a special ice cream flavor from Big Dipper. There will also be food trucks and beer from Blackfoot Brewing available for purchase.

On October 22, 7 p.m. at Carroll College author Jess Walter will be in Helena to discuss his book.

