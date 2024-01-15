City of Helena to discuss public safety operations levies and bonds at Administrative Meeting

HELENA — Helena leaders will discuss options for public safety improvements at their Administrative meeting on Wednesday.

The Helena Police Department is looking at adding between three and nine people. Those positions include additional patrol officers, investigators, and community resource officers.

The Helena Fire Department is looking at options to improve responding to emergencies on the city's north side. Those improvements include the possible renovation of Station 2 or the construction of a new fire station and the hiring staff to operate it.

The city would use Operating Levies to cover the cost of additional staff and bonds to pay for the renovations or construction projects, both of which have to be approved by voters.

Operating levies could range from around $796,000 to up to $3.1 million for both police and fire staff.



A bond proposal would range between $2.3 million for renovations to Fire Station 2 and $7 million to build a new fire station.

Commissioners must approve bond or levy measures by March 11 to get them before voters in the June primary election, or by mid-August to get them on the ballot for the November general election.

The City of Helena Administrative meeting is Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.