Celebrating Helena's graduating seniors

HELENA — On Saturday, 300 Capital High School seniors and a little more than 200 Helena High School seniors were celebrated at Carroll College’s PE Center as the Class of 2024.

Capital's graduate address was given by longtime teacher Bob Tipton; Helena's guest speaker was former student Max Nielsen.

“Whatever your next steps in life are, I’d encourage you once again, whatever you are, be a good one. No matter what you do or where you end up, if you continue to educate yourselves, overcome failure and adversity, and give your best efforts, then I know that each of you can be successful in your own unique way,” said Nielsen during his speech.

MTN News

Willa Bishop, valedictorian and Helena graduate, is headed to Carleton College to study biology on a pre-med pathway. She says that she could not have accomplished this feat without the strong bonds and community around her.

“I think Helena as a community, especially, just really supports and understands every student. And so, just coming from this close-knit community and going into the bigger world, I'll be able to form connections with just about everyone I meet,” says Bishop.

Tuff Adams, a valedictorian and Capital graduate, is headed to Rocky Mountain College to play football where he will study to go into physical therapy.

MTN News

He echoes Bishop’s statements that his community has supported and helped him get to this point.

“I've had quite a lot of adversity going through my four years of high school and my family and friends have helped me a ton getting through that and they've always been there for me. So, I'm really thankful that I have them in my life,” says Adams.

