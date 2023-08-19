Carroll cross country teams eyeing Frontier Conference three-peat

HELENA — Carroll College men's and women’s cross country programs are looking to go back-to-back-to-back in 2023.

The teams won Frontier Conference titles in 2021 and 2022 and are well-equipped to earn their third in a row under fifth-year head coach Shannon Flynn.

“It feels like a bit of a new era in a way, with having graduated that number of individuals, but it’s fun too,” says Flynn, who was chosen as coach of the year for both the men's and women's teams.

In November of last year, the NAIA announced it’s final rankings of the season for both men's and women's cross country. While Carroll remained ranked No. 19 nationally for the women, the men moved up to No. 23.

At nationals, Carroll's women would go on to place 22nd in the 5k and Carroll's men placed 25th in the 8k.

"I think a big part of that is our team chemistry, and this season? Who knows what's coming," said Madalen Shipman, a forerunner for the Saints.

Shipman and Zach Rector were selected as the 2023 team Ccaptain’s for the Saints as they look forward to 2023. “It’s an honor,” said Rector.

