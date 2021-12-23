Carroll College reflects on accomplishments in 2021

HELENA — Carroll College was faced with triumphs and challenges throughout 2021, but they are looking forward to the future with 2022.

2021 brought the college recognition across the country.

"First of all, recognition as the number one regional college in the Western 15 states for 11 consecutive years," said Carroll College President John Cech.

With demand for nurses across the country and statewide, Carroll College launched its accelerated nursing program.

"It allows students who already have a bachelor's degree to return to school and in 15 months earn their Bachelor of Science in Nursing and become a registered nurse," said Cech.

As well as a new master's program that anyone from across Montana can enroll.

"Our Master of Social work, which prepares students to be licensed clinical social workers, and that program is doing very, very well," said Cech.

Caroll College has also seen a 5 percent increase in first-year students compared to 2020.

"Our indicators from the admissions department showing that our applications for next year is up from last year," said Cech.

The coronavirus pandemic has reared its head for the past two years, and President Cech says the college has been back to operating to the new normal.

"We have obviously some safety precautions in place to protect students from the COVID-19 virus, but we've been able to provide a very normal college residential experience, and that's been a win," said Cech.

For 2022, President Cech is looking forward to new initiatives and is hopeful for what is to come in the next year.

