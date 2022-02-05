Canyon Creek 4-H raises money through annual Helena spaghetti feed

HELENA — Canyon Creek 4-H in Helena is teaching future leaders the importance of serving the community through their 18th annual Sweetheart Spaghetti Feed at the Helena Valley Community Center.

“For this annual event, our overall goal is to teach the kids to work hard and have fun,” said Katie Grady-Selby, the Canyon Creek 4-H club leader.

Grady-Selby says the club members went door to door to raise money for food for the event as well as items for a silent auction.

For $7 per person or $20 per family, people got an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner served by the club members.

For Tucker Selby and Bode Fitsimmons, being a member of the club brings them great joy.

“Making new projects, meeting new friends, learning to work with your livestock,” said Selby.

“I like making new friends, doing all the projects, going on the field trips, and having animals to take care of,” said Fitsimmons.

The spaghetti feed is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and after having a year virtually, it is the first time for some of the kids to participate.

The money raised will be used for future events for shopping for Intermountain patients or writing cards for those in living assistance homes and scholarships for club members.

“Actually, we created scholarships for kids that were unable to have animals, and so they just have to apply for those, and then they can get money for that,” said Grady-Selby.