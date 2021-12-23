Boulder bar and bowling alley under new ownership

BOULDER — In need of a pick-me-up, want to play a few games or even bowl? Dave's 32-ounce bar renovated the former bar known as Phil and Tim's to invite new and regular customers in.

"It's been quite a change for sure. We're getting used to a lot of the locals and how the local's small-town locals like the bar the way it was," said Dave Schell, owner of Dave’s 32 ounce Bar and Grill.

Schell says moving to the rural area three years ago was a great decision.

"It's definitely a nice place to live a nice little town," said Schell.

Although the bar has a new name and a facelift inside, Schell wanted to incorporate the tight-knit community into a few bar tables.

"Some of the local ranchers were able to come in and actually brand their brand onto the table, so that made it real personal, I think, for the little town of Boulder," said Schell.

The bar has a bowling alley attached, and Schell even added cornhole and basketball to the game selections.

"We've got about four out of the six lanes are running. It is an old school bowling, so you got to keep score yourself, which a lot of the people like to do it makes it fun and more interesting," said Schell.

Although the café is a work in progress, bar food is still available.

"We do have a deep fryer now, so we're able to serve French fries, onion rings, chicken wings, chicken strips, and eventually we'll have a lot more bar food for sale," said Schell.

Even though Boulder is 30 miles South of Helena, Schell encourages all to swing by.

"Just like to encourage everybody you know from the Helena Butte area to swing by check it out," said Schell.

